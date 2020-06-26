‘The Bachelorette’ Will Resume Production In The Coming Weeks

Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” will resume production sooner than expected.

According to Variety, the hit reality show will begin filming in the coming weeks but with major safety precautions in place as the coronavirus outbreak still rages on in the United States.

Warner Horizon Unscripted confirms to the outlet, revealing, “The cast will start travelling very soon because there has to be a quarantine period.”

The entire season will be shot in a quarantined location with all cast and crew members living on-site. Sources say they will create a “bubble” around “The Bachelorette” production team.

“Health and safety of our crew and cast is the number one concern,” an insider explains to Variety. “There is always robust care for our team, and that will be the case as they isolate and shoot the show. Production is going above-and-beyond the recommendations.”

“Bachelorette” is expected to air on Tuesdays this fall.