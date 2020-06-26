Alison Roman Says Chrissy Teigen ‘Never Was’ Signed To Produce Her Show

Alison Roman is looking to clear up any misconception about her relationship with Chrissy Teigen.

Roman caught a lot of heat online after making remarks about the product lines of Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo, both of Asian descent. In a follow-up Instagram Live interview with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, Roman addressed those comments.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shows The Results Of Her Breast Implant Removal Surgery

“I wanted to sort of focus on, what I thought, was the bigger issue, which was like, why it was so offensive that I singled out two Asian women rather than, like, naming other people,” she said. “That detail felt like it was more in defence of myself but that’s factually inaccurate, yeah.”

In her original retort, Teigen said she had signed on to executive produce a show Roman was working on. The American cook denied those claims.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Gifts ‘Cravings’ Care Packages To L.A. Restaurant Workers

“So she’s not and she never was,” Roman said. “And I don’t know how much I can say on that, but that is true and you can consult the right people with that. But that was a challenging comment because it wasn’t true.”

“It wasn’t the time or place for me to correct that because the issue wasn’t — like that felt really petty to be like,” she concluded. “‘Not true. Nuh-uh.'”

ET Canada has reached out to Teigen’s rep for comment.