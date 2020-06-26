JoJo Siwa Appears To Reference Blackface Controversy, ‘Peace Out Girl Scout’

By Jamie Samhan.

JoJo Siwa has seemingly responded to accusations that a dancer in her newest video is wearing Blackface.

On June 19, Siwa released a circus-themed video for “Nonstop” that shows a young girl with brown facepaint and monkey ears. Others in the video are dressed as other Cirus animals and performers.

Siwa turned off the comments in the video, but addressed it on her Instagram after many accused her of putting the dancer in Blackface.

“This is for all the people I blocked today — peace out girl scout,” she said. “This is my Instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here.”

“People are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything. It’s not about what you do on social media it’s about what you do in real life.”

This is for all the people I blocked today…. peace out girl scout.✌️ This is my instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here. People are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything. It’s not about what you do on social media it’s about what you do in real life. I said it best when I was 12 “Hide behind the screen cause their just so mean. but we don’t play it like that, we don’t even fight back”….. and now this is for everyone who is being kind right now…. thank you❤️! I really do see your posts, I really do read your captions, and I really do appreciate them. More than you know.❤️ also side note…. People went to my DOGS instagram. my DOG. to hate on me. iconic! 🐶

Twitter was divided over the girl in the video with some calling to cancel Siwa while others came to her defence saying the makeup was only part of a monkey costume.

Check out the mixed reaction below:

