JoJo Siwa Appears To Reference Blackface Controversy, ‘Peace Out Girl Scout’

JoJo Siwa has seemingly responded to accusations that a dancer in her newest video is wearing Blackface.

On June 19, Siwa released a circus-themed video for “Nonstop” that shows a young girl with brown facepaint and monkey ears. Others in the video are dressed as other Cirus animals and performers.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Comes to Abby Lee Miller’s Defense After Brooke Hyland Shades Her

Siwa turned off the comments in the video, but addressed it on her Instagram after many accused her of putting the dancer in Blackface.

“This is for all the people I blocked today — peace out girl scout,” she said. “This is my Instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here.”

“People are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything. It’s not about what you do on social media it’s about what you do in real life.”

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Breaks The Internet As She Lets Her Famous High Ponytail Down In New TikTok Video

Twitter was divided over the girl in the video with some calling to cancel Siwa while others came to her defence saying the makeup was only part of a monkey costume.

Check out the mixed reaction below:

im NOT saying jojo siwa is racist, but incredibly ignorant and she needs to educate herself on these things as someone with a large platform aimed at a young audience. here is the comment she left on brooke hylands tiktok. this is about EDUCATING, not hating. #jojosiwaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/y6yFXRxgAJ — 🦋💙 (@meekasjay) June 26, 2020

Part 1: I'd like to address something that's outside of this fandom, but still important. I know lots of people think Jojo Siwa is an "unproblematic queen", but as someone who has been in the dance mom fandom for YEARS, that is far from the truth. #jojosiwaisoverparty — mj✨ (@hearteyestaylor) June 25, 2020

k but can we pls talk ab the fact that jojo siwa is blocking people talking ab blm in her insta comments AND also had a dancer in her mv dressed as a monkey doing blackface??? — ً (@luvsickboys) June 26, 2020

Jojo Siwa is getting backlash for “making” Lilliana Ketchman do “blackface” pic.twitter.com/KvMY54UqQR — TikTok Shaderoom (@shaderoom_tikto) June 25, 2020

So, Jojo Siwa is a racist, ey?? Welp, i never liked her anyway. Always thought she was a terrible person. — JennifertheHuman (@J3nth3hum4n) June 26, 2020