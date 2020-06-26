Quarantine-Filmed ‘The Princess Bride’ Ready To Stream On Quibi This Monday

A very 2020-Esq remake of “The Princess Bride” is coming to Quibi this Monday.
From “Juno” director Jason Reitman, the upcoming series was filmed two weeks ago during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Vanity Fair, celebrities filmed their parts on their phones while in self-isolation. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Hugh Jackman, Andy Serkis, Keegan-Michael Key, Elijah Wood, Beanie Feldstein, Jack Black, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, original Princess Bride director Rob Reiner, Fred Savage and many more.
This *is* a kissing story. @JoshGad as the boy, @RobReiner as the grandfather, @TiffanyHaddish as Buttercup, and @Common as Westley.
See more from the A-list fan-film version of #ThePrincessBride: https://t.co/GByWWGMBHM pic.twitter.com/CipZmhPODE
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 26, 2020
Not only will the new project provide entertainment for fans, but it will also benefit World Central Kitchen, chef José Andrés’ charity that helps provide meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
#ThePrincessBride: @JackBlack as Westley (a.k.a The Man in Black) and @diegoluna_ as Inigo Montoya.
Watch the full scene here: https://t.co/agQf7XpyB9 pic.twitter.com/vCveyFTmWF
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 26, 2020
Quibi is a new streaming service, offering quick bites of content in 10 mins or less for users.
The new “Princess Bride” premieres Monday on Quibi.