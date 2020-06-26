Billy Ray Cyrus Praises Daughters Miley And Noah Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus is gushing over daughter Miley Cyrus’ “spirit”.

“She’s a giver. She believes that we’re all put here for a reason, and that’s to give back to our fellow man,” he told US Weekly. “I’m real proud of her.”

The “Old Town Road” singer said that when Miley was born, they named her Destiny Hope because they knew she was “special”.

Miley later legally changed her name.

“But no matter what you call her, she still is Destiny Hope,” he continued. “She is a ray of sunshine. She is a special human being. She’s got a great heart.”

Billy also had lots of praise for Noah who he is “extremely proud” of.

“It is absolutely mind-blowing,” Billy said of Noah’s EP, The End Of Everything. “If they have the Grammys [in] 2021, she should be nominated for [a] Grammy. … It is a really special record.”