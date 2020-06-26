‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed With Trailer Debut

“Wynonna Earp” fans are exactly one month out from the long-awaited fourth season.

RELATED: ‘Wynonna Earp’ Costs Too Steep To Justify More Seasons

SyFy announced on Friday that the clock is ticking on a return to the beloved cult series. Earpers can get psyched up for next month’s premiere with the brand-new trailer (found above) uploaded by the network.

There is a catch: production was only halfway through the episodes before COVID-19 ground it to a halt. That means only six episodes of “Wynonna Earp” Season 4 will be aired for the time being. Production is expected to resume in Calgary later this summer.

RELATED: ‘Wynonna Earp’ Star Kat Barrell Wins CSA Audience Choice Award

“Wynonna Earp” Season 4 premieres July 26.