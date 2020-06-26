‘Family Guy’ And ‘The Simpsons’ Cut Ties With White Actors Voicing Characters Of Colour

Cornerstone animated shows “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons” are doing away with white voice actors voicing characters of colour.

“Family Guy” actor Mike Henry announced on Friday he would step down as the voice of Cleveland Brown after two decades. The move comes after programs like “Big Mouth” and “Central Park” swapped out white voice actors playing other ethnicities.

It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT — Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

“It’s been an honour to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years,” Henry wrote. “I love this character, but persons of colour should play characters of colour. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”

Fox announced on Friday that “The Simpsons” would also make the change. Back in January, Hank Azaria promised to stop voicing Indian-American character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon after feverish criticism.

“Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors voice nonwhite characters,” Fox said in a statement published by The Wrap on Friday.