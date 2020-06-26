Olympian Shevon Nieto Will Have You In Tears Over This ‘AGT’ Tribute To Her Husband

Two-time Olympic runner Shevon Nieto is just as adept with her voice as she is on her feet.

Nieto appeared on a recent episode of “America’s Got Talent” and performed a tear-inducing tribute to her husband, Jamie Nieto. The Olympian retired from 400-meter hurdles after her husband, a fellow Olympian, was paralyzed from the chest down in a jumping accident.

Nieto performed an original song titled “Through The Good And Bad”. The performance was so moving it almost had guest judge Eric Stonestreet in tears.

The pro-athlete earned a standing ovation from the “AGT” judges.