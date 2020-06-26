Heidi Klum Talks COVID-19 Scare While Sofia Vergara Discusses Joe Manganiello’s ‘Dungeons And Dragons’ Club

The “America’s Got Talent” judges called in to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where Heidi Klum spoke about missing shows because of a COVID-19 scare.

“When [coronavirus] hit Los Angeles, I all of a sudden got sick. I came to set, I had a fever, I had a cough, I wasn’t feeling good…so I told someone,” Klum recalled.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Heidi Klum Brings ‘Insanely Good’ Singer To Tears With Golden Buzzer Honour

“Immediately, they had the medic there to see how high my fever was,” she added. “Luckily I never had it.”

“It was strange to leave. I am German, I am very on time, I do as I am told,” Klum said.

Simon Cowell joked that fellow judge Sofía Vergara loved having her “Modern Family” co-star Eric Stonestreet there to fill in for Klum.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Kisses A Pig After Amazing Pork Chop Revue Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’

“I never told you this, but Sofia said, ‘look, I think she should leave for the whole season,” Cowell joked while Vergara yelled, “nooooo.”

Vergara also opened about the “super weird” “Dungeons and Dragons” club that her husband, Joe Manganiello, holds.

Catch the full interview up top.