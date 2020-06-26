‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen Boss a.k.a. ‘tWitch’ Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Krypto

Stephen Boss is saying goodbye to an important member of his family.

Boss, better known by his stage name tWitch, announced on Thursday the death of his beloved dog Krypto. His wife, Allison Holker, shared her own tribute to Instagram the next day.

“We love you,” said “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ about his 14-year-old dog. “We’ll see you on the other side old friend.”

“KRYPTO you will always be with us!” Holker wrote in her Instagram post. “We LOVE YOU.”

Condolences to the Boss-Holker family.