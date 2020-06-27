Blackpink Make ‘Tonight Show’ Debut, Attempt The Try Not To Laugh Challenge

Friday night’s “at-home” edition of “The Tonight Show” saw host Jimmy Fallon welcome K-pop girl group Blackpink, making their first appearance on the show.

The four-member group — Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa — shared an onstage performance on the show, singing their new single “How You Like That”.

Within just a few hours, the YouTube video of that performance generated more than 5.7 million views and counting by the following morning.

Fallon also had a virtual chat with the four, asking if they could comprehend just how big they’ve become. “We literally don’t, it makes us freeze every time we hear this,” Jennie replied. “We just thank our fans so much for the love because, you know, it’s too much!”

The quartet played the Try Not to Laugh challenge with Fallon, where the goal is to not laugh — something Jisoo did immediately, and then continued to giggle throughout the entire segment.

Meanwhile, the new video for “How You Like That” released on Friday has shattered YouTube records; as of Saturday morning, the video racked up more than 92 million views.