Ellen DeGeneres Vows To Use Her Daytime Platform To ‘Amplify’ Black Voices

Ellen DeGeneres took home her 31st Daytime Emmy on Friday night, winning for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, during the virtual award show.

While accepting her Emmy, DeGeneres declared her intention to use her show to provide a platform for more people of colour.

“I have been doing the show for 17 years and we have a few more to go,” said DeGeneres.

“If anything has become clear over the last month or so, it’s that we can do a lot more with the platform that we’re given,” she continued.

“I intend to use the next two years of my show as a platform for change, to amplify voices of Black people and people of colour and to educate my audience,” DeGeneres added. “I am always grateful to be able to do what I do but more than ever I just feel like this is a responsibility to effect change.”

Sheryl Underwood, who co-hosted the along with her fellow co-stars from “The Talk”, offered her perspective.

“This is just the beginning of a breakthrough for our country,” she said, adding that it is “our responsibility to create the world we want to see and live in.”