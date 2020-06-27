Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Share Loved-Up Live Performance Of Duet ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have released a new live performance video of their duet, “Nobody But You”.

The song comes from Shelton’s latest LP, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which landed Shelton his 27th #1 hit.

The new video is a compilation of the couple’s performances of the song during Shelton’s concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles and the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif., during his 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour.

The video kicks off with a shot of Stefani backstage, putting on makeup, while Shelton is onstage launching into the song.

When Stefani joins him onstage, she’s greeted by thunderous applause as she joins her voice to his, the two gazing adoringly at each other while they sing.

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes clips of the two are interspersed with the concert footage, including one bit featuring Stefani displaying her bedazzled denim jacket with “Blake” embossed on the back.

“I was at ‘The Voice’ compound, and Shane McAnally is on ‘Songland’, so they were there doing some cross-promotion. Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you.’ I knew he had Gwen’s number from a write, so I told him to send it to her as I was being called to set,” Shelton said in an earlier interview, explaining how he and Stefani came to record the song. “I actually got the song twice because my producer Scott Hendricks emailed it to me right after.”

He continued, “Then one day I was driving with Gwen, and I said, ‘Hey, let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too – it must be pretty incredible.’ When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now.”