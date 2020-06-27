Idris Elba Says ‘Success Has Not Negated Racism For Me’

Idris Elba is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, yet he still experiences racism on a daily basis.

During a panel discussion on Friday for “The Reckoning: The Arts and Black Lives Matter” livestream event, Elba shared his own personal experience of being judged because of the colour of his skin.

“Success has not negated racism for me,” he said, as reported by Page Six. “Asking me about racism is like asking me about how long I have been breathing.”

As he explained, whenever a Black person first experiences “any consciousness” about skin colour, it’s “usually about racism.”

“That stays with you regardless of whether you become successful or you beat the system,” he continued.

Elba recalled the advice his parents gave him, which he said became a “mantra” for him: “If you want to make it in this world, you have to be twice as good as the white man.”