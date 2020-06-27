‘Normal People’ Couple Marianne & Connell Meet ‘Hot Priest’ From ‘Fleabag’ In Hilarious Comic Relief Sketch

Two of TV viewers favourite obsessions collided hilariously, courtesy of Ireland’s Comic Relief, raising money for COVID-19 in the country.

Viewers of the “RTÉ Does Comic Relief” special on Friday night were treated to a sketch in which actor Paul Mescal, in character as Connell from “Normal People”, goes to confession with Andrew Scott’s “Hot Priest” from “Fleabag”.

Connell begins by discussing his complicated love life, triggering the priest to launch into a lengthy soliloquy about his own romantic difficulties as he rants about how God has been testing him as he’s been tricked into believing in the notion of “goodness” itself.

RELATED: Andrew Scott Says His ‘Hot Priest’ On ‘Fleabag’ Wasn’t Written As ‘Hot’

Right on cue, Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) enters the confessional booth, shutting down his speech by talking over him with a diatribe of her own.

Mescal also took to social media to share photos of the three actors hanging out.

Meanwhile, “Normal People” fans also caught a glimpse into the future of Connell and Mariane, with Peter McDonald (“Dublin Murders”) and Deirdre O’Kane (Moone Boy”) playing older versions of Connell and Marianne 40 years from now.