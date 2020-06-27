Longtime fans of Kanye West will recall the track “Spaceship” from his 2004 debut album The College Dropout.

All those years ago, West shot a video for the song, but it was shelved and never released.

Sixteen years later, on Saturday West took to Twitter to reveal he was finally releasing the “Spaceship” video.

UNRELEASED SPACESHIP VIDEO WITH GLC AND CONS THIS IS WHAT WE DREAMED OF BACK THENhttps://t.co/Zdywsuyuld#WESTDAYEVER — ye (@kanyewest) June 27, 2020

While the a leaked version of the video has been available on YouTube for more than a decade, this marks the first time that Yeezy has released it officially.

In the video, West is a sweater-wearing employee at a Gap store in a mall, not exactly thrilled with the way his life is going as he dreams of escaping his day-to-day drudgery and heading outer space.

GLC and Consequence also appear in the video, which concludes with West changing into an astronaut’s spacesuit and rocketing into the stratosphere.

While West didn’t explain why he suddenly decided to release the vintage video, it could have something to do with the recent news that he just inked a deal with Gap Inc. to design clothing that will be sold exclusively at the struggling retailer’s stores.

The video can be seen on West's website.