Miley Cyrus Covers The Beatles Song ‘Help!’ For ‘Global Goal’ Concert

Miley Cyrus wowed during “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert” on Saturday where she covered The Beatles hit song “Help!”.

Standing in the middle of an empty stadium, the word “Help!” was written out on the lawn where Cyrus stood on the dot of the exclamation mark.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda And ‘Hamilton’ Cast To Perform With Jimmy Fallon And The Roots For Virtual ‘Global Goal’ Event

The performance was dedicated to those working on vaccines for COVID-19 so “we can come together in places like this empty stadium again.”

.@MileyCyrus, we really do appreciate you bein' around ❤️ We're so thankful to have Miley by our side as we fight for a world where everyone everywhere can protect themselves from COVID-19: https://t.co/E57ahCjj59 #GlobalGoalUnite pic.twitter.com/oZVWGp3enE — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) June 27, 2020

“Global Goal” is hosted by Dwyane Johnson and includes a star-studded show including performances from Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay and J Balvin. Hugh Jackman, David Beckham and Kerry Washington will also give speeches.

The full show will air Saturday, June 27 on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET or you can livestream it here.