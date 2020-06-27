Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Green Thumb While Planting Garden At Children’s Hospice

Kate Middleton showed off her green thumb again earlier this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined families at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) to plant a garden at The Nook.

Kate picked up sensory plants such as lavender, bay and rosemary from the Fakenham Garden Centre to create the gardens that can be enjoyed by children and their families. Other plants that were used included strawberry plants, herbs, geraniums and hydrangeas.

The gardening event marked the end of Children’s Hospice Week, where Kate also took time to speak with staff and thank them for their work.

In a letter about Children’s Hospice Week, the Duchess wrote, “This Children’s Hospice Week, I’d like to thank the amazing staff for all the work that you do in children’s hospices around the UK. The care and the nurture that you provide children and families in the most unimaginable circumstances is just awe inspiring.”

She added, “I’d also like to pay tribute to all those families out there who are caring for and looking after a child with a life limiting illness. You do the most extraordinary job and I know it’s particularly hard at the moment so my thoughts go out to you all.”

Kate has been patron of EACH since 2012 and attended the opening of The Nook in November 2019. Both Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall joined in calls with their children’s hospice patronages to mark the start of Children’s Hospice Week 2020.