Halsey And Marshmello Drop ‘Be Kind’ Music Video

Halsey has released the colourful, fun-filled music video for “Be Kind” with Marshmello.

Halsey shows off her pink hair while dancing around in the music video which was filmed in quarantine. Halsey actually learned the choreography over FaceTime with dancer Dani Vitale.

In the clip, Halsey is in a surreal surrounding and transported from a dull, empty building to a flower lovers dream. Marshmello makes a few cameos throughout the video.

The video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who has also directed for Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.