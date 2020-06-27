Dolph Lundgren Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Emma Krokdal

By Brent Furdyk.

Dolph Lundgren is headed to the altar.

Earlier this month, the 62-year-old action star revealed that he and longtime girlfriend Emma Krokdal had officially gotten engaged.

The “Expendables” star shared a photo of himself and Krokdal, who is believed to be in her 20s, enjoying some champagne while she shows off her ring.

“Something very special happened here in Sweden. D❤️E,” Lundgren wrote in the caption.

 

Lundgren’s post received a congratulatory comment from longtime pal and “Rocky III” co-star Sylvester Stallone.

“Congratulations my good friend,” wrote Stallone. “You’re the best. Sly.”

