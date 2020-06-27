Roseanne Barr Declares Trump Is ‘The First Woman President’ In Bizarre Video Rant

Roseanne Barr is back in the news, and as is usually the case, it’s for saying something bafflingly weird.

As Yahoo! News reported, the disgraced former “Roseanne” star took to social media on Thursday to share a video in which she unveils an outlandish theory: that Donald Trump is the first female president of the U.S.

“You know what I think — discuss amongst yourselves if you don’t agree — you don’t really have to burn me at the stake for not agreeing with me — but let me just throw out one idea,” she began in the brief video (which she later deleted).

RELATED: Roseanne Barr Claims COVID-19 Was Created To ‘Get Rid Of All My Generation’

“And I hope that the hungry dogs in the street have enough meat as to not come after me for thinking and speaking. I’m tired of it,” she continued.

“But I have this to say, as follows,” she said, then added, “and it’s okay, ’cause nobody listens to a f**kin’ thing I say, which is great. I’m tired of being monitored and corrected and s**t, ya know, f**k it. I’ll say what I’m gonna say.”

After that buildup, she finally made her point. “Trump — hear me when I say this — Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States,” she said, at which point the video abruptly ends.

RELATED: Roseanne Barr Claims Hollywood ‘Cabals’ Caused Her Ouster From Television ‘Because I Said That I Like Trump’

While she may have deleted the video, it still managed to wind its way throughout the internet.

The moment you realize…you will never be… as high as Roseanne Barr 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wr17fduXov — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) June 26, 2020

Twitter, as always, weighed in hilariously:

I would like to spend the rest of 2020 on whatever Rosanne is on… https://t.co/0aYRtt8AUU — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 25, 2020

so glad she's back to doing comedy — pepperomy (@mrBUDDH4) June 25, 2020

Roseanne smoking weed only dolphins have access to pic.twitter.com/neaiGTYWBK — Q-uinten (@gondoladriver) June 25, 2020

I actually AGREE with @therealroseanne on this one. "Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States". Well put Roseanne! pic.twitter.com/gT39kPEh5L — John Hook (@ChiVoltage66) June 25, 2020