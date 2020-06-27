Hugh Jackman Holds ‘X-Men’ Reunion, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner And More Crash It

Hugh Jackman brought the original “X-Men” cast together for “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert”. Although it didn’t go as he planned.

“Honestly, it is kind of surreal you guys, can you believe it has been 20 years since the first ‘X-Men’ movie?” Jackman said to some of his fellow castmates.

“Not judging by Halle [Berry]”, Sir Patrick Stewart added in.

Jackman’s frenemy Ryan Reynolds then interrupted the call, “Woah, so many stars.”

After an awkward exchange, Reynolds said he hopes it “is okay that I joined. We were all in ‘X-Men’ together” while Berry corrected him that it was “X-Men: Origins”.

Reynolds also brought along Sophie Turner and James McAvoy. “So many timelines,” Reynolds pointed out as both Stewart and McAvoy played Professor Xaiver in different films of the franchise.

As Turner questioned, “what is happening?” Reynolds quipped, “It is like the ‘X-Men’ movies, it doesn’t matter.”

Turner then excused herself because she thought it was a “Game of Thrones” reunion while Famke Janssen and Berry had to take off for “James Bond” gatherings.

Stewart headed off for “Star Trek” and McAvoy to “Split”, which left only Reynolds and Jackson.

“That fell apart quickly,” Reynolds observed. “You know what, this makes this a reunion for….”

The call was ended with one more special cameo…

“Global Goal” is hosted by Dwyane Johnson and includes a star-studded show including performances from Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay and J Balvin. David Beckham, Kerry Washington and more will also give speeches.

The full show will air Saturday, June 27 on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET or you can livestream it here.