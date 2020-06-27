Justin Bieber And Quavo Perform A Stripped Down Version Of ‘Intentions’ For ‘Global Goal’ Concert

Justin Bieber’s slowed down version of “Intentions” is pitch-perfect.

On Saturday, the superstar teamed up with rapper Quavo to deliver a performance of their hit song for the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert. However, Bieber decided to strip the track down to a ballad.

Instead of his usual upbeat performances, the singer took it down a notch this time, accompanying his smooth vocals with some simple piano playing. Quavo followed suit, slowing his verse down as well while sitting by Bieber’s piano. The pair also opted for a grayscale filter, adding to the gig’s more serious tone.

“Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” is a televised and digitally streamed special highlighting the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities, including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination. The concert special will be hosted by Dwayne Johnson and will feature performances by Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade. The Concert will also include appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

You can watch Bieber’s performance up top and can catch the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert special Saturday, June 27th on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET or livestreamed here.