Shakira Performs ‘Sale El Sol’ During ‘Global Goal: Unite For Our Future’

While some countries around world are finally beginning to see the first signs of recovery following COVID-19, Shakira is reminding people that many places are still in the grips of the devastating pandemic.

The Columbian songstress took part in the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” fundraising concert through a livestream from her home in Barcelona.

Before performing a rendition of “Sale El Sol,” Shakira addressed fans with a passionate message about those who are still struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“Latin America is now the hardest hit region of this pandemic and experts say Africa will be next,” she began.

“We need to make sure that everyone has food security and access to healthcare in these places or it will make distributing an actual vaccine that much harder.”

Explaining that “Sale El Sol” is about “the moment when you start to see the sun break through after hard times,” she added, “As we walk the road to recovery, let’s help the most vulnerable regions in the world work towards theirs because the sun should come out for everyone.”

“Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert”, is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that highlights the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities – including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert features performances from Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The show also includes appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The virtual broadcast celebrates innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

Watch the livestream here on Saturday, June 27 from 8 p.m. ET.