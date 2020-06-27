Gia Gunn Apologizes For Calling COVID-19 A ‘Hoax’

By Jamie Samhan.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
“Drag Race” star Gia Gunn is apologizing for past comments where she called the COVID-19 pandemic a “hoax”.

On Thursday, Gunn posted a video where she said she didn’t believe in wearing masks and felt the government was exaggerating.

“I think the whole mask thing is f**king ridiculous,” Gunn said in a clip. “I honestly think this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.”

Gunn faced backlash not only from fans but other “Drag Star” alums.

Aquaria wrote, “please @GiaGunn put on your stupid mask and let it be a reminder to not open your mouth when trying to influence your followers to practice the same unsafe actions you feel entitled to. people are still dying. be grateful its not you or I right now.”

While Farrah Moan said, “STFU b**ch and put your mask on. And stop attacking businesses on your social media for taking your temperature before entering. People are dying.”

Gunn then posted another video admitting her wrongs.

“It’s time for Miss Gia to take her own advice and do better,” she said. “With the 6,000 cases on the rise alone here in California, it’s apparent that no theories, no questions, no excuses, it’s time for us to put our masks back on.”
“And for those of you that never took their masks off, I thank you and I commend you so much for setting the example that I wish I would have,” she continued while telling fans to put their masks “back on”.https://twitter.com/GiaGunn/status/1276629071128977408?s=20

“Life is too short and we need to protect each other,” she added. “And I thank you all so much for correcting me, educating me and informing me. I love you all so much, be safe.”

