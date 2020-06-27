Gia Gunn Apologizes For Calling COVID-19 A ‘Hoax’

“Drag Race” star Gia Gunn is apologizing for past comments where she called the COVID-19 pandemic a “hoax”.

On Thursday, Gunn posted a video where she said she didn’t believe in wearing masks and felt the government was exaggerating.

“I think the whole mask thing is f**king ridiculous,” Gunn said in a clip. “I honestly think this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum Talks COVID-19 Scare While Sofia Vergara Discusses Joe Manganiello’s ‘Dungeons And Dragons’ Club

Here’s Gia Gunn on IG Live sharing that she thinks “this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax.” 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/kyW5KYw7Fs — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 26, 2020

Gunn faced backlash not only from fans but other “Drag Star” alums.

Aquaria wrote, “please @GiaGunn put on your stupid mask and let it be a reminder to not open your mouth when trying to influence your followers to practice the same unsafe actions you feel entitled to. people are still dying. be grateful its not you or I right now.”

While Farrah Moan said, “STFU b**ch and put your mask on. And stop attacking businesses on your social media for taking your temperature before entering. People are dying.”

please @GiaGunn put on your stupid mask and let it be a reminder to not open your mouth when trying to influence your followers to practice the same unsafe actions you feel entitled to. people are still dying. be grateful its not you or I right now. — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) June 26, 2020

Also for everyone reading this, here is a thread of trans people you can directly donate that need our help. I really hope if you can’t donate, you atleast share. Love you guys stay safe and WEAR YOUR MASK! Thank youhttps://t.co/pd24Kgc7si https://t.co/zZYY6FADmw — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) June 26, 2020

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Discuss Why They Support War Child’s COVID-19 Initiative

Gunn then posted another video admitting her wrongs.

“It’s time for Miss Gia to take her own advice and do better,” she said. “With the 6,000 cases on the rise alone here in California, it’s apparent that no theories, no questions, no excuses, it’s time for us to put our masks back on.”

“And for those of you that never took their masks off, I thank you and I commend you so much for setting the example that I wish I would have,” she continued while telling fans to put their masks “back on”. https://twitter.com/GiaGunn/status/1276629071128977408?s=20