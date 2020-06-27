Usher Gives Heartfelt Performance Of ‘I Cry’ During ‘Global Goal: Unite For Our Future’

Usher brought fans to tears with his emotionally-charged rendition of “I Cry” during the “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future” concert.

The powerful performance began with the camera up close to the hitmaker’s face as he sang poignant lyrics like, “I cry for the sons without fathers and the pain the mothers hold deep inside.”

As the song continued, the camera angle gradually widened, revealing people lying face down around the singer. The bodies appeared to be handcuffed with their hands behind their backs.

The final lyrics of the song, “If you love somebody, let them breathe,” appear to be a reference to the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Proceeds from Usher’s “I Cry” performance will go to non-profit organizations designed to help Black and minority small business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert”, is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that highlights the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities – including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert features performances from Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, and Yemi Alade.

The show also includes appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The virtual broadcast celebrates innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

Watch the live stream here on Saturday, June 27 from 8 p.m. ET.