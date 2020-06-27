Jennifer Hudson Delivers A Stunning Rendition Of ‘Where Peaceful Waters Flow’ For ‘Global Goal’ Concert

Jennifer Hudson knows how to kick off a concert right.

The Oscar winner and R&B singer performed a stunning rendition of “Where Peaceful Waters Flow” on Saturday for the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert.

Taking to the top deck of a boat on the Chicago River, Hudson began her performance and the concert by sharing with viewers the importance of working together to bring about change.

“The power of unity creates change,” Hudson said before launching into the song, a classic made famous by Gladys Knight in 1973. “So let’s keep coming together to create that change, good change.”

The singer was accompanied by her guitarist and percussionist who sat a socially-distanced six-feet behind her on the deck.

The “Global Goal: Unite for our Future” concert will celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them. It is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities, including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

Other performers include Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade. The Concert will also feature appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

You can watch Hudson’s performance up top and can catch the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert special Saturday, June 27th on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET or livestreamed here.