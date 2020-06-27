Alison Brie Apologizes For Voicing Vietnamese-American Character On ‘Bojack Horseman’

Alison Brie is speaking out about voicing a character of colour amid a number of celebs stepping down from voicing non-white characters.

Brie voiced “Bojack Horseman”‘s Diane Nguyen, who is Vietnamese and admits she should have known better.

“I now understand that people of colour, should always voice people of colour,” Bire wrote on Instagram.

She added, “We missed a great opportunity to represent the Vietnamese-American community accurately and respectfully, and for that I am truly sorry. I applaud all those who stepped away from their voiceover roles in recent days. I have learned a lot from them.”

Mike Henry, Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell have all stepped down from voicing their characters while “The Simpsons” creators released a statement saying that they “will no longer have white actors voice nonwhite characters.”