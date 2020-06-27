David Beckham Encourages People To Continue Calling On World Leaders To Invest In A COVID-19 Vaccine During ‘Global Goal’ Concert

David Beckham is showing his support for those who are calling on world leaders to invest in a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, the soccer star shared a powerful message encouraging global citizens to continue using their voices and create a change during the “Global Goal: Unite for our Future” concert.

“Over the last month, global citizens around the world have used their voices to call on world leaders to fund critical research and, of course, development for COVID-19 treatments and a vaccine so we can get back to normal as soon as possible,” Beckham said. “We need to continue using our voices, stay united, and we can change the world.”

Beckham also went on to talk about how sports can be a “getaway” during difficult times.

“I think not having live sports has been a big miss for a lot of people. So to get sports back on, even though there’s not going to be fans in the stadium, that is a big moment for a lot of supporters,” he said.

The “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert will be hosted by Dwayne Johnson and will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade. The Concert will also include appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The Concert is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities, including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

You can watch Beckham’s message up top and can catch the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert special Saturday, June 27th on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET or livestreamed here.