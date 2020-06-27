J Balvin Performs Special Mix Of ‘Que Calor’ And ‘Mi Gente’ For ‘Global Goal’ Concert

Fans of J Balvin were in for a treat during the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert.

The Columbian singer knocked out a medley of two of his biggest hits during the star-studded fundraising show.

Balvin performed “Que Calor” and “Mi Gente” as The Dreamcatchers, a Nigerian youth dance group, showed off their best moves beside him.

At the end of the set, the Latin Grammy Award winner had a strong message for fans.

“Let’s unite for a vaccine and unite for our future,” he said.

“Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert”, is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that highlights the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities – including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert features performances from Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The show also includes appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The virtual broadcast celebrates innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

Watch the livestream here on Saturday, June 27 from 8 p.m. ET.