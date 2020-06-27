Jada Pinkett-Smith And Jaden Smith Call Out Shane Dawson Over Re-Surfaced Video Of Him Sexualizing Willow Smith As A Minor

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith are calling out YouTuber Shane Dawson hours after he apologized for past racist comments.

An old clip of the YouTube star re-surfaced where he appears to be touching himself inappropriately to a poster of Willow Smith when she was 11 years old.

“To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses,” Jada wrote.

Jaden said in his own post, “SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.”

Dawson just posted a video where he apologized for joking about paedophilia and donning Blackface.

“I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos, or un-tagging my Instagram, literally doing whatever I can to pretend those things didn’t happen,” he said in the video.

Dawson has not responded to the Smith family.