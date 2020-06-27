Coldplay Gives Special Performance Of ‘Paradise’ For ‘Global Goal’ Concert

Coldplay is dedicating their performance for the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert to Elijah McClain.

On Saturday, the British rock band delivered a perfectly-executed rendition of their 2011 hit “Paradise” during the “Global Goal” concert, highlighting the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities, including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

However, the rockers did not stop there. Instead, they used their time to remember Elijah McClain, a young Black man who passed away after being put in a chokehold by police in Colorado.

“Dedicated to the memory of Elijah McClain,” read the caption at the end of the performance.

In addition, the band also included a quote from Nelson Mandela at the top of their performance reading, “May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.”

“Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade. The Concert will also include appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

You can see Coldplay’s performance up top and can catch the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert special Saturday, June 27th on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET or livestreamed here.