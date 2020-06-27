Billy Porter And Kirk Franklin Highlight Black Lives Matter Movement During ‘Global Goal’ Concert

Billy Porter and Kirk Franklin were among the many stars who used the Global Goal: Unite For Our Future concert as a platform to highlight the important changes taking place across the United States and around the world right now.

Following recent Black Lives Matter protests, Porter discussed the impact that LGBTQ+ and Black rights activists have had in the past.

“From Ms. Rosa Parks to Malcolm to Martin, as well as transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson, who boldly stood on the front lines at Stonewall in 1969, I’ll forever be grateful to those who fought for us to be where we are today, and it’s up to us to keep on fighting,” he said.

The singer also commended the current generation of activists for the change that they are making.

Porter continued: “The world is changing right before our eyes, and it’s a beautiful thing to see. None of us are promised tomorrow, so we have to take action and keep pushing to make the world a better place for all of us today.”

Elsewhere in the concert, gospel singer Kirk Franklin teamed up with For King & Country and Tori Kelly to perform a moving rendition of “Together.”

The artists harmonized together as images of Black Lives Matter protestors flashed on the screen.

“Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert”, is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that highlights the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities – including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert features performances from Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The show also includes appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The virtual broadcast celebrates innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

Watch the live stream here on Saturday, June 27 from 8 p.m. ET.