Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Supporting Boycott Of Facebook Advertising

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing up against bullying and supporting a boycott of Facebook advertising.

According to Harper’s Baazar, the couple is backing the Stop Hate For Profit campaign, which wants to see a boycott of Facebook advertising after the company has “repeated failure to address hateful and racist content as well as misinformation on the platform.”

A source told the publication, “As we’ve been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we’ve been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it. Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world.”

They added, “For a long time, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on how to move the tech industry in a more humane direction–this includes their longstanding advocacy for supporting mental health in the social media era, which was a key focus of a visit they convened at Stanford University back in February, and is also fundamentally connected to what they are building into their new organization Archewell.”

Thank you for emboding the kind of leadership that meets the moment. The @NAACP deeply value your unwavering support to #StopHateForProfit https://t.co/OXalhgNnAG — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) June 27, 2020

“A common thread in these conversations was about how online platforms have created the conditions for hatred, bigotry, radicalism, and violence to grow and spread,” the source said.

I've appreciated the thoughtful conversations I've had with the Duke and Duchess. Even more, I appreciate that they are using their platform to reach out to key corporations and share the goals of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. https://t.co/8kRLKeSPAJ — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) June 27, 2020

The move comes Meghan has spoken out about Black Lives Matter in a passionate speech. The couple also recently signed to Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The same agency that represents Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall, Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Alex Rodriguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey, Stacey Abrams and Gloria Steinem.