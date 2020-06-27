Snoop Dogg Shares Footage Of Kanye West And Dr. Dre Working In The Studio Together

Snoop Dogg is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye West and Dr. Dre working together in the recording studio.

On Saturday, a video of West and the legendary producer working near the mixing controls in a recording studio surfaced on Twitter thanks to fellow rapper Snoop.

“Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhh,” Snoop said. “Kanye West got some hot s**t. Only I can get exclusive footage. It’s finna come out. Dr. Dre touched it.”

Kanye, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg in the studio putting finishing touches on new music. pic.twitter.com/SjzrLXfWdk — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 27, 2020

Snoop also took to social media to share a photo of him and Dr. Dre with the caption, “Bac2gether again 🎧🤜🏾🔥💯🎙.” The pair have previously worked together on songs like “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”, “Hold Us Back”, and “Still D.R.E.”

In his own post to Twitter on Friday, West confirmed he was in the studio with Dr. Dre.