Snoop Dogg Shares Footage Of Kanye West And Dr. Dre Working In The Studio Together

Snoop Dogg is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye West and Dr. Dre working together in the recording studio.
On Saturday, a video of West and the legendary producer working near the mixing controls in a recording studio surfaced on Twitter thanks to fellow rapper Snoop.
“Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhh,” Snoop said. “Kanye West got some hot s**t. Only I can get exclusive footage. It’s finna come out. Dr. Dre touched it.”
Kanye, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg in the studio putting finishing touches on new music. pic.twitter.com/SjzrLXfWdk
— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 27, 2020
Snoop also took to social media to share a photo of him and Dr. Dre with the caption, “Bac2gether again 🎧🤜🏾🔥💯🎙.” The pair have previously worked together on songs like “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”, “Hold Us Back”, and “Still D.R.E.”
In his own post to Twitter on Friday, West confirmed he was in the studio with Dr. Dre.
“IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT #WESTDAYEVER,” he wrote while a picture of spilt juice on a white carpet.
IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/trrd6LT3QJ
— ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020
In a separate tweet that day, the “Stronger” singer also confirmed that a “Jesus is King” Dr. Dre version is in the works.
YZY GAP BEGINS
MOWALOLA JOINS AS YZY GAP DESIGN DIRECTOR
KSG CARTOON MURAKAMI CUDI
JESUS IS KING FILM ON APPLE JAMES TURRELL
YZY SPLY DOC NICK KNIGHT
FOAM RUNNER RELEASE MADE IN USA
JESUS IS KING DR. DRE VERSION
WASH US IN THE BLOOD VIDEO ARTHUR JAFA#WESTDAYEVER
— ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020
This comes just after West announced he landed a 10-year deal with Gap to launch a new clothing line called Yeezy Gap, leading to a massive surge in Gap stock.