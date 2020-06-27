Snoop Dogg Shares Footage Of Kanye West And Dr. Dre Working In The Studio Together

By Tanja Saric.

Snoop Dogg is giving us a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye West and Dr. Dre working together in the recording studio.

On Saturday, a video of West and the legendary producer working near the mixing controls in a recording studio surfaced on Twitter thanks to fellow rapper Snoop.

“Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhh,” Snoop said. “Kanye West got some hot s**t. Only I can get exclusive footage. It’s finna come out. Dr. Dre touched it.”

Snoop also took to social media to share a photo of him and Dr. Dre with the caption, “Bac2gether again 🎧🤜🏾🔥💯🎙.” The pair have previously worked together on songs like “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang”, “Hold Us Back”, and “Still D.R.E.”

Bac2gether again 🎧🤜🏾🔥💯🎙

In his own post to Twitter on Friday, West confirmed he was in the studio with Dr. Dre.

“IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT #WESTDAYEVER,” he wrote while a picture of spilt juice on a white carpet.

In a separate tweet that day, the “Stronger” singer also confirmed that a “Jesus is King” Dr. Dre version is in the works.

This comes just after West announced he landed a 10-year deal with Gap to launch a new clothing line called Yeezy Gap, leading to a massive surge in Gap stock.

