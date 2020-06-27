Chloe X Halle Perform ‘Rest Of Your Life’ During ‘Global Goal: Unite For Our Future’

As one of the hottest music acts in the world right now, the fact that Chloe x Halle was invited to perform during the star-studded “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” concert will come as no surprise to fans.

The singing sisters smashed out a rendition of their hit song “Rest of Your Life” as part of the special fundraising presentation.

Their performance, which featured an impressive laser show, was streamed through a video link from their home in Los Angeles.

It’s been a busy time for both Chloe and Halle after each of the sisters recently embarked on new acting projects.

Halle will star as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” while Chloe is playing a much different tune in the upcoming horror film “The Georgetown Project”.

“Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert”, is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that highlights the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities – including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert features performances from Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The show also includes appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The virtual broadcast celebrates innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

Watch the livestream here on Saturday, June 27 from 8 p.m. ET.