Rolling Stones Threaten Trump With Lawsuit If He Continues To Use Their Music At Rallies

The Rolling Stones are making sure President Donald Trump can no longer use their songs at his rallies.

In a statement on Saturday, the rock band announced that they are taking further action to ensure Trump cannot legally use their music after he ignored previous cease-and-desist letters.

“This could be the last time Trump uses any Jagger/ Richards songs on his campaigns,” the band’s rep said in the statement.

The band’s legal team along with performing rights organizations BMI sent another warning to the U.S. president, alerting him that if he uses their music again, he could face a lawsuit.

“The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,” the Rolling Stones rep went on to say. “If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.”

BMI also told Deadline that “the Trump campaign has a Political Entities License which authorizes the public performance of more than 15 million musical works in BMI’s repertoire wherever campaign events occur. There is a provision, however, that allows BMI to exclude musical works from the license if a songwriter or publisher objects to its use by a campaign. BMI has received such an objection and sent a letter notifying the Trump campaign that the Rolling Stones’ works have been removed from the campaign license, and advising the campaign that any future use of these musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with BMI.”

Despite warning during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump continued to use the Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, 2020.