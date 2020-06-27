Kerry Washington And Opal Tometi Call For Racial Justice In ‘Global Goal: Unite For Our Future’

Actress Kerry Washington and Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi joined together to discuss the issue of systemic racism during “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert“.

RELATED: Sandra Oh Tells Kerry Washington Why She Wanted To Play Olivia Pope In ‘Scandal’

Reminding people that racism has been intertwined in our system for centuries, “Little Fires Everywhere” star Washington said: “It has worked to not only hold us back but to claim too many of our lives for centuries. Like most parents, my parents dreamt of and worked toward a brighter future for me — their parents did the same for them, I am doing the same for my family.”

Washington called on the global community to work together to build a better world for all children everywhere.

She finished her speech by introducing Tometi, who then highlighted the way COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Black people.

RELATED: Joshua Jackson Credits Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington For Helping Him Get Ready For Fatherhood

“We can’t afford to behave naively and believe the idea that resources will trickle down to Black communities,” said the activist. “Instead, we must focus on ensuring that testing and access to quality health care is available to everyone.”

“Global Goal: Unite For Our Future — The Concert”, is a globally televised and digitally streamed special that highlights the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities – including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington & More Pay Tribute To Slain Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert features performances from Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The show also includes appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The virtual broadcast celebrates innovators, scientists, health workers, activists and organizations working to develop and distribute COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere who need them.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Teaches Shakira How To Jiggle Her Butt In Rehearsal Footage For Super Bowl Show

Watch the live stream here on Saturday, June 27 from 8 p.m. ET.