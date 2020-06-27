Joshua Bassett Defends Himself Against Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I’m Sick To My Stomach’

Joshua Bassett, 19, is denying sexual assault allegations made against him earlier this week.

The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend himself against sexual assault allegations made by another Twitter account that has since been deactivated.

“It has come to my attention that a now deactivated account has spread rumours about me regarding a fabricated encounter with a fan accusing me of sexual assault,” Bassett wrote. “This abhorrent rumour is absolutely false, and dangerous to actual victims with real stories.”

In another tweet, the actor continued: “I’m sick to my stomach that someone would recklessly perpetuate such defamatory claims. It is vital to respect all peoples boundaries at all times. Be kind and be good.”

The alleged victim said on Twitter that she met Bassett in October last year and only referred to herself as Grace.

According to DailyMail, the alleged victim wrote: “BELIEVE THE VICTIMS. It’s a very scary situation to be in and you will never understand unless you’ve been in one before. I know a lot of people won’t believe me because he’s so popular but I just wanted to let this out.”

Bassett also appeared in “Dirty John” and “Lethal Weapon.”