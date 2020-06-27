Best Friends Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Reunite After Three Months In Quarantine

Best friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are not letting coronavirus pandemic keep them apart–although still from a safe distance.

In a video posted to the Oprah Magazine‘s Instagram account, Winfrey and King are seen reuniting for the first time in three months while staying more than six-feet apart.

“After three months of being quarantined in NYC, @gayleking has made it safely to @oprah’s in California! (Lady O has also quarantined in her home since March.) But the besties are still obeying social distancing rules with their masks, a distance of more than six feet apart, and testing. Happy to see these two reunited 😭😭😭,” the caption reads.

“Stay in the car,” Winfrey shouts to her friend.

“How long do we have to do this?” King responds.

Before their reunion, the “CBS This Morning” co-host had been quarantined in her apartment in New York where she broadcast from her family room and tackled her role as editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine. She also recently adopted a new gig as host of “Gayle King in the House,” a six-week call-in SiriusXM radio show.