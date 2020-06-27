Hulu Removes ‘Golden Girls’ Episode With Blackface

Hulu has followed as many others have done and removed Blackface from their streaming platform.

The “Mixed Feelings” episode of “Golden Girls” has been taken off the service.

In the scene, Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) have mud on their faces as they try and stop Michael (Scott Jacoby), the son of Dorothy (Beatrice Author), who wants to marry an older Black woman.

RELATED: Four ’30 Rock’ Episodes That Featured Blackface Are No Longer Available

“This is mud on our faces, we’re not really Black,” Rose and Blanche say.

The episode first aired in 1988.

“The Office”, “Community”, “Scrubs” and “30 Rock” have also removed episodes that included Blackface. Netflix removed the entire series of “Little Britain” for the Blackface in the show.