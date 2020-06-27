Disney Shares Sneak Peek At New Animated Movie ‘Soul’

Disney and Pixar have shared an exclusive first look at their upcoming animation “Soul”.

The much-anticipated new movie stars Jamie Foxx as middle-school band teacher Joe Gardner, who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town.

But one small misstep takes the teacher from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. The movie also stars Tina Fey and Angela Bassett.

The exclusive sneak, which was released as part of the Essence Festival of Culture, features the song “Parting Ways” written, produced and performed by Cody ChesnuTT.

Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” opens in theatres on Nov. 20, 2020.

