Country Singer Breland Shares Video From His Day With Keith Urban

Singer-songwriter Breland is living the dream.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, the “My Truck” singer documented his trip to none other than country legend Keith Urban’s house.

“Wait where am I going?” Breland captioned the video.

Clearly excited to be spending some time with the superstar, Breland gave his followers a behind-the-scenes look at his day, including driving to Urban’s house and sitting in Urban’s home studio.

“So, today I’m going to Keith Urban’s house. On my way to Keith Urban’s house. Almost at Keith Urban’s house. At Keith Urban’s house,” Breland said throughout the video, finally sharing a shot of the “Blue Ain’t Your Colour” singer at the end.

However, Breland’s weekend seems to keep getting better because, on Saturday, he also shared a video of Elton John giving his song “My Truck” a major shoutout on his “Elton John’s Rocket Hour” radio show.

“ELTON JOHN showed mad love today and I AM FREAKING OUT! Living legend. Thank you so much man @eltonjohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

“A future star in the making there,” John said during his radio show.

Breland’s “My Truck” is available on streaming services now.