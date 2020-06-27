Kelly Clarkson Sends Sweet Message To Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock After Daytime Emmy Win

Kelly Clarkson is thankful for her estranged husband, despite their recent fallout. The singer won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for her first season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Friday.

Following her win, she took to Twitter to thank her whole team, including Blackstock who is an executive producer on the show.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!!” Clarkson first tweeted. “I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!”

She followed up the tweet by adding, “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor #DaytimeEmmys2020”

Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor 🤣 #DaytimeEmmys2020 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after more than six years of marriage. The pair share daughter River, 5, and son Remi, 4. The “Voice” coach was previously spotted without her wedding ring, and didn’t wear it during her Daytime Emmys’ acceptance speech.

A source told ET that the couple “decided to call it quits after realizing the relationship hasn’t been working for a while.”

“Kelly and Brandon work together nonstop, and that became a contention in their relationship. Brandon is the EP of her show as well as her manager. Also, Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn’t,” the source said.

Another source close to Clarkson’s show production told ET that many on staff were “in the dark” about her divorce. “Everyone loves Brandon,” the source shared. “He’s an integral part of the show. Everything is run by him and he’s a hands-on decision maker, not just Kelly’s husband-manager.”

Clarkson recently opened up about her depression struggles on her talk show, telling guest Demi Lovat, “I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood you’ve been trained to just keep going and you can handle it. Especially as a woman it’s like, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.'”

