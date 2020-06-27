Meghan Markle Reportedly Called Althea Bernstein After Her Alleged Racist Attack

Meghan Markle has reached out to Althea Bernstein after learning about the alleged racist attack by a group of white men.

Bernstein recently shared horrifying images after she was reportedly covered in lighter fluid and lit on fire by a group of men.

Upon hearing Bernstein’s story, the Duchess of Sussex contacted Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County President and CEO Michael Johnson, who has been acting as a rep for Bernstein.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Supporting Boycott Of Facebook Advertising

According to Johnson, Megan called her and the two chatted for around 40 minutes, while Prince Harry joined in for around 10 minutes.

“Her and Meghan talked about the importance of self care and allowing herself to heal. And she applauded her for the way that she responded and pretty much said ‘Hey Michael, give me her cellphone number. I want to stay in touch. And let me know when you want me to come back and talk to people in Wisconsin,’” Johnson told “Channel 3000“.

He added, “She’s struggling. It’s a challenge for her, it’s very, very emotional. I talked to her three or four times today, and I’ll tell you Meghan lifted her spirits.”

On the phone with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry shared that young people voices… Posted by Michael Johnson on Saturday, June 27, 2020

RELATED: Prince Harry Thanks Multiple Charities For Helping Out Hubb Community Kitchen

Johnson was impressed with Meghan, noting she sounded “almost like a seasoned high school counsellor.”

“As I heard her, I thought ‘She has to talk to more kids,’ and I’m thankful she agreed to do it,” he said.

Johnson claims the couple has agreed to join a virtual town hall to speak with Wisconsin’s youth in the coming weeks.

ET Canada has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan’s rep for confirmation.