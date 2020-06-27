JoJo Siwa Debuts New Brunette Hair In Instagram Video

JoJo Siwa is debuting a major makeover.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to show off a new look. In the video, Siwa stepped into the frame sporting her famous blonde side ponytail with a large pink bow. After walking away from the camera, she soon returned with loose brunette curls, kissing her signature blonde hair goodbye.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Comes to Abby Lee Miller’s Defense After Brooke Hyland Shades Her

“Wait for it…” she captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Siwa decided to change up her look. In April, she asked her followers what they’d like to see her do in a TikTok video. One commenter said, “Dress normal for a day,” prompting the star to oblige.

Siwa’s hair transformation comes just a day after she addressed Blackface allegations made against her. On Friday, she was criticized for a featuring a young dancer in her “Nonstop” music video who appeared to be wearing brown facial makeup with monkey ears.

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Appears To Reference Blackface Controversy, ‘Peace Out Girl Scout’

In response to the backlash, she wrote in part: “We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface. It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there.”