JoJo Siwa Debuts New Brunette Hair In Instagram Video

JoJo Siwa is debuting a major makeover.
The singer took to Instagram on Friday to show off a new look. In the video, Siwa stepped into the frame sporting her famous blonde side ponytail with a large pink bow. After walking away from the camera, she soon returned with loose brunette curls, kissing her signature blonde hair goodbye.
“Wait for it…” she captioned the post.
This isn’t the first time Siwa decided to change up her look. In April, she asked her followers what they’d like to see her do in a TikTok video. One commenter said, “Dress normal for a day,” prompting the star to oblige.
Siwa’s hair transformation comes just a day after she addressed Blackface allegations made against her. On Friday, she was criticized for a featuring a young dancer in her “Nonstop” music video who appeared to be wearing brown facial makeup with monkey ears.
In response to the backlash, she wrote in part: “We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface. It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there.”
I need to set the record straight about a few things because some have been irresponsible in recent stories and posts about me, and everyone seems to rush to conclusions without having all of the facts. My instagram post yesterday had absolutely nothing to do with the criticism I received on my music video ‘NONSTOP.' I blocked certain people online and stopped following others because I was tired of seeing the personal hate on me. Some people will do anything for attention and that includes being mean. People were sending me really horrible and disgusting messages about my appearance, my sexuality, my content, and overall just being hateful. More importantly, I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘NONSTOP' in February. We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface. It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything. I’ve addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever. I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn’t. I love my real fans and am so grateful for their love and support. Instead of trying to drag everyone down, let’s be positive and come back like a boomerang.