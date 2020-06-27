Carrie Underwood Reveals The Line She Wouldn’t Cross With ‘Drinking Alone’

Carrie Underwood has explained the reason behind the ending of her video for “Drinking Alone”.

The video, which was first released in November 2019, sees Underwood act as a singer who uses whiskey the numb her heartache.

As the song continues, the country music star is joined by a man who appears to be in a similar situation.

While it’s clear that the characters have some chemistry, Underwood has revealed the reason why they didn’t end the evening together.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want her like going home with him,'” she said in an interview with the UMG Nashville record label.

Instead of finishing up with a saucy one night stand, the video ends more realistically, as the pair go their separate ways.

She added: “I don’t want any of that. I just want it to be like, ‘Okay we’ll just hang out. We’ll drink. We’ll maybe share a corner booth kiss.’”