Beyoncé Bringing New Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ To Disney+

Beyoncé has a new project on the way, and it’s coming to Disney+.

Per Variety, Disney’s streaming service has announced that Queen Bey’s “Black Is King” will arrive at the end of July.

Written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, the visual album is based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift”, which was released last year in conjunction with her role in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King”.

On Saturday night, Beyoncé unveiled a one-minute teaser trailer for “Black Is King” on beyonce.com.

BLACK IS KING — A Film by Beyoncé. 👑 July 31st on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/FNEoJaQFUd — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 28, 2020

“‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment said in the announcement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

According announcement, “Black Is King” reimagines the life lessons imparted by “The Lion King” for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

The film was in production for a full year, with a cast and crew representing “diversity and connectivity.”

The visual album tells the story of a young king’s “transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity,” as he’s guided toward his destiny with the help of his ancestors and the teachings of his father.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power,” declares the announcement. “‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

“Black Is King” will debut on July 31.