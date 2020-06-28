Drew Scott Performs Impressive Cover Of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow

When he’s not transforming houses with brother Jonathan on “Property Brothers” and their other HGTV Canada hits, Drew Scott has a sideline as a singer.

Earlier this week, he demonstrated his musical abilities once again, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar for a performance of Lady Gaga’s “A Star is Born” ballad “Shallow”.

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel Organized A ‘GoT’ Themed Murder Mystery For Jonathan Scott’s Birthday

Joining him — virtually, of course — was guitarist Rick Russo, with Scott later taking to Twitter to reveal “Shallow” to be “one of my fav songs.”

"Shallow – Lady Gaga" · This is one of my fav songs. Thanks for the fun, Rick Russo. I’ll have to keep attending the Rick School of Rock to get to your level of play. 🙌🎸 pic.twitter.com/Prr9gmOId1 — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) June 25, 2020

This isn’t the first cover that Scott has shared on social media. Check out his take on Bill WIthers’ classic “Lean on Me”, and his duet with his dad on Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville”: