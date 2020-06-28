Drew Scott Performs Impressive Cover Of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow

By Brent Furdyk.

When he’s not transforming houses with brother Jonathan on “Property Brothers” and their other HGTV Canada hits, Drew Scott has a sideline as a singer.

Earlier this week, he demonstrated his musical abilities once again, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar for a performance of Lady Gaga’s “A Star is Born” ballad “Shallow”.

Joining him — virtually, of course — was guitarist Rick Russo, with Scott later taking to Twitter to reveal “Shallow” to be “one of my fav songs.”

This isn’t the first cover that Scott has shared on social media. Check out his take on Bill WIthers’ classic “Lean on Me”, and his duet with his dad on Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville”:

