Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Right-Wing Militia Event, Leads Crowd In ‘Wuhan Flu’ Singalong

Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again, and video of the “Borat” star’s latest stunt has emerged on social media.

After hoaxing Republican politicians in his 2018 HBO series “What Is America?”, the British comedian was spotted in costume as a bluegrass singer performing at an event in Olympia, Washington, hosted by right-wing militia group the Three Percenters.

In video filmed at the event (above), reported The Independent, Cohen’s faux country singer led the sparse crowd in a singalong about COVID-19 — or, as he referred to it, “the Wuhan flu,” referencing the novel coronavirus’ origin in China’s Wuhan province.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Calls Out Mark Zuckerberg At Golden Globes For ‘Spreading Nazi Propaganda’

“Dr Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu,” he sang, with other lyrics including, “Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do.”

Members of the Trump-loving audience can be heard clapping, cheering and singing along during the course of the eight-minute performance. As the song continued, Cohen’s chants became increasingly more racist, which is reportedly when organizers realized they were being pranked.

Three Percenters founder Matt Marshall spoke in a video posted to Twitter to explain how he was suckered in by a group called Back to Work USA, a company based in Orange County, California.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen On The ‘Extreme Stuff’ He Had To Do Not To Be Recognized

“They wanted to bring in some bands, have some music, give us a nice stage, set it up, amp it better,” Marshall said. “It felt a little weird but then [they] started paying for stuff like port-a-potties, stage rentals, [and] barriers.”

@SachaBaronCohen was just here to demonize Patriots at the #MarchForOurRights Rally in Olympia WA. Here's the truth about the matter from @Matt4_Liberty pic.twitter.com/ufays0E90y — J (@AvengerOfTruth) June 27, 2020

Holy shit 😂 Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (local rightwing militia) event in Olympia a few minutes ago. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security… And then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% – a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists – in Olympia. I look forward to the video… pic.twitter.com/zilUA2zJQU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020

According to Marshall, the group even hired security, and the reason became apparent when organizers tried to pull Cohen off the stage but were prevented from doing so by those security guards.

“Well, the second band started playing their set and about halfway into a set, or where I’d expect for them to be about done, they started into an incredibly racist song,” Marshall added.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Dupes O.J. Simpson In ‘Who Is America?’ Finale

“At that moment, we realized that our organizers were nowhere to be found… as one of the organizers, we tried to pull the plug. They had four armed security on the generator, so we couldn’t even cut the power. We tried to get on the stage to kick the band off. They had all the security around the stage, was then blocking us from getting to the stage… All the security turned on us. We bum-rushed them, got through security, unplugged the mic, got the guy off the stage, and they jumped into an ambulance with lights and sirens on to get out of here.”

Cohen reportedly returned to the event later, wearing a completely different costume while disguised as a cameraman.

SACHA BARON COHEN CAME BACK IN A DIFFERENT DISGUISE FOR THE INTERVIEWS OF THE ORGANIZERS TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT HAPPENED. pic.twitter.com/o6Ywhsiuct — Jan Hofdijk (@JanHofdijk) June 28, 2020

Cohen typically keeps his projects under wraps, and it’s not known whether this is for a second season of “Who Is America?” or an entirely new film or TV project.

The Independent reached out to Cohen’s reps for comment.

More footage can be seen here: